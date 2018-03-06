Random travel-photo round-up
06Mar18
I realized today I’ve been posting lots of rambling narratives about Minnesota, so here’s a change of pace: Just photos, selected at random from my travels over the past five years. Stay tuned for more news from the road, coming soon …
Wow, so much going on with the old woman. I really stopped to study that one. – Chris
Thank you, Chris! I still think about that woman often, and look for her every time I visit Paris. My encounter with her had such an impact that I wrote about it in a separate post: https://heideblog.com/2016/01/03/portrait-or-poverty-porn/
Breathtaking. Thank you.
Thank YOU! I appreciate your kind comment.
Wow, I don’t see a single one that is not deserving of a nice frame and a location for display. Perhaps a HeidiBlog 2019 calendar?
🙂
You have an excellent eye!
Haha! I think such a calendar would have a limited market, J. P. — but if you want prints of any of these, just say the word!
Oh my GOODNESS! Your photos are absolutely fabulous! Such variety and such beauty in each. I may have asked before, but what kind of camera do you use? Doyou labor over each photo or do you see something and take a shot or two and carry on? Each one looks so well-planned and thoughtful.
Love ’em!
-sherri
What a kind comment, Sherri — thank you! I’ve been using Panasonic mirrorless (“micro four-thirds”) cameras since they were introduced and currently have the GX7 for everyday work and the GX85 for my travels. I’m also using my cellphone more and more, though, as the quality of the images from phones is improving! But I still prefer the absolute creative control you get from a camera with interchangeable lenses.
And yes, if I see a particularly striking scene — and have the time — I do tend to labor over a photo. (I wrote about the sometimes-exhausting process here: https://heideblog.com/2016/06/21/photoshop-with-your-feet/) But experience has taught me that the first frame is usually still the best, because it represents my instinctive reaction to whatever it is I’ve seen.
Anyway. It’s so lovely to hear from you here! Thank you again for making my day with your kind words.
Wow!!! Incredible shots! I love the door knockers!!! 🙌🏻
Thank you so much! I love the door knockers too. You can read the story behind them here: https://heideblog.com/2017/04/30/check-out-them-knockers/
Thanks so much for stopping by, and for taking the time to leave your kind comment.
These are stunning. Though I did have to do a double-take when I got to the peacock, recently posted a very similar photo myself that I’d taken a few years ago! What amazing travels you’ve had 🙂
Oh my — our peacock photos really *are* similar! Yours has better composition, though, and the fellow you captured has rather a longer neck than mine. Nicely done! Thank you for much for stopping by, and especially for your kind comment.
You can see why I did a double-take! 😉
Indeed! 🙂
W! O! W! WOW!!!! What a mindblowing collection, Heide! I‘m truly envious! You really got THE EYE! I find so much joy looking at your work, and find so much inspiration in it! Thanks for sharing! Marcus
Gosh, Marcus … I don’t know what to say. I’m SO HONORED that you enjoyed these images! I’m a huge admirer of your work, so your kind words truly make my week. Thank you!
Wow! Spectacular! Hard to pick a favorite but I especially like the “Old Woman.”
Thank you so much, Tom … it’s high praise coming from you, with your wonderful eye. That frame of the Roma woman is among my all-time favorites too. Maybe in part because it was such a genuine moment of human connection for me. I’m going to bring a print of the portrait with me in hopes of seeing her again during my next trip.
Hun your pictures are giving me a serious case of wanderlust envy! oh my lanta these are stunning! And on a day when it is gloomy and depressing (hello second Nor’easter 😦 ) these brightened my day! ❤
Ugh, Kate … I’m so sorry you’re once again in the path of a Nor’easter. 😦 I hope warm weather will follow in its wake and melt you out from under the piles of snow, though. Thank you for brightening MY day with your cheery presence and kind words. Big hug to you! xx
Great set of images. Love the spider and the old railway cutting. 🙂
Thank you so much! I loved the spider too, even if I got a bit freaked out after taking the photo when I realized how close I had been to it. Totally worth a case of “the willies,” though! 😉