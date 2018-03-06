« Snapshots from the Big Thaw

I realized today I’ve been posting lots of rambling narratives about Minnesota, so here’s a change of pace: Just photos, selected at random from my travels over the past five years. Stay tuned for more news from the road, coming soon …

Foddy dogwalk 1360168 CL BLOG

Rouen street 1510440 CX BLOG

Akron meditator 1160799 BLOG

Arles Overlook 1700757 BLOG

Petite Ceinture 1000704 BLOG

Gondoli 1560176 PR BLOG

St Eustache beggar 1360908 BW 3 BLOG

Rouen St Amant 1520030 BLOG

Cheeky red bug close up 1000243 BLOG

State Fair Wrangler 1300019 CX CL BLOG

P1730868 BW BLOG

Prairie 1040259 BLOG

Old hallway 1570202 BW BLOG

Creperie 1030057 BLOG

Freiburg postcard BLOG

Louvre cour 1070758 BLOG

Courthouse butte composite 2 CL BLOG

Cafe tables 1020528 BLOG

Eiffel 1060981 CL BLOG

Mont St Michel 1490378 CL BLOG

Bruges 1010456 CL BLOG

Balloon and red rocks 1090419 CL BLOG

Sedona stars BLOG

Venice market 2 1630615 BLOG

Gondolas 1590835 darker CR BLOG

Notre Dame sunrise 1200099 CL BLOG

Paris knockers poster BLOG

Iceland ponyhead landscape BLOG

Iceland horiz hike CL BLOG

Conciergerie moonset 1080266 BW3 BLOG

Conciergerie 1080542 CLHL BW BLOG

Paris hotel stairs BLOG

Vosges Paris 1750832 BW BLOG

Orb weaver 1030513 CL BLOG

Room at the Inn 1010556 BLOG

Munster 1240939 BLOG

Cafe a la pluie 1030777 BLOG

Old passage 1330420 CL BLOG

Pigeon look 1260892 CL2 BLOG

Notre Dame ringer 1100323 CX BLOG

Colmar fog 1060306 BLOG

Peacock on parade

Venus may your blessings 1090945 BLOG


22 Responses to “Random travel-photo round-up”

  1. 1 Minnesota Wisconsin Collie Rescue on March 6, 2018 said:

    Wow, so much going on with the old woman. I really stopped to study that one. – Chris

    Reply
  2. 3 wsquared on March 6, 2018 said:

    Breathtaking. Thank you.

    Reply
  3. 5 J P Cavanaugh on March 6, 2018 said:

    Wow, I don’t see a single one that is not deserving of a nice frame and a location for display. Perhaps a HeidiBlog 2019 calendar?
    🙂

    You have an excellent eye!

    Reply
    • 6 Heide on March 6, 2018 said:

      Haha! I think such a calendar would have a limited market, J. P. — but if you want prints of any of these, just say the word!

      Reply
  4. 7 Sherri Hildebrandt on March 6, 2018 said:

    Oh my GOODNESS! Your photos are absolutely fabulous! Such variety and such beauty in each. I may have asked before, but what kind of camera do you use? Doyou labor over each photo or do you see something and take a shot or two and carry on? Each one looks so well-planned and thoughtful.
    Love ’em!
    -sherri

    Reply
    • 8 Heide on March 7, 2018 said:

      What a kind comment, Sherri — thank you! I’ve been using Panasonic mirrorless (“micro four-thirds”) cameras since they were introduced and currently have the GX7 for everyday work and the GX85 for my travels. I’m also using my cellphone more and more, though, as the quality of the images from phones is improving! But I still prefer the absolute creative control you get from a camera with interchangeable lenses.

      And yes, if I see a particularly striking scene — and have the time — I do tend to labor over a photo. (I wrote about the sometimes-exhausting process here: https://heideblog.com/2016/06/21/photoshop-with-your-feet/) But experience has taught me that the first frame is usually still the best, because it represents my instinctive reaction to whatever it is I’ve seen.

      Anyway. It’s so lovely to hear from you here! Thank you again for making my day with your kind words.

      Reply
  5. 9 The Preemie-Mummy on March 7, 2018 said:

    Wow!!! Incredible shots! I love the door knockers!!! 🙌🏻

    Reply
  6. 11 The Lockwood Echo on March 7, 2018 said:

    These are stunning. Though I did have to do a double-take when I got to the peacock, recently posted a very similar photo myself that I’d taken a few years ago! What amazing travels you’ve had 🙂

    Reply
    • 12 Heide on March 7, 2018 said:

      Oh my — our peacock photos really *are* similar! Yours has better composition, though, and the fellow you captured has rather a longer neck than mine. Nicely done! Thank you for much for stopping by, and especially for your kind comment.

      Reply
  7. 15 Streets of Nuremberg on March 7, 2018 said:

    W! O! W! WOW!!!! What a mindblowing collection, Heide! I‘m truly envious! You really got THE EYE! I find so much joy looking at your work, and find so much inspiration in it! Thanks for sharing! Marcus

    Reply
    • 16 Heide on March 7, 2018 said:

      Gosh, Marcus … I don’t know what to say. I’m SO HONORED that you enjoyed these images! I’m a huge admirer of your work, so your kind words truly make my week. Thank you!

      Reply
  8. 17 Tom Heuerman on March 7, 2018 said:

    Wow! Spectacular! Hard to pick a favorite but I especially like the “Old Woman.”

    Reply
    • 18 Heide on March 7, 2018 said:

      Thank you so much, Tom … it’s high praise coming from you, with your wonderful eye. That frame of the Roma woman is among my all-time favorites too. Maybe in part because it was such a genuine moment of human connection for me. I’m going to bring a print of the portrait with me in hopes of seeing her again during my next trip.

      Reply
  9. 19 K.M. Sutton on March 7, 2018 said:

    Hun your pictures are giving me a serious case of wanderlust envy! oh my lanta these are stunning! And on a day when it is gloomy and depressing (hello second Nor’easter 😦 ) these brightened my day! ❤

    Reply
    • 20 Heide on March 7, 2018 said:

      Ugh, Kate … I’m so sorry you’re once again in the path of a Nor’easter. 😦 I hope warm weather will follow in its wake and melt you out from under the piles of snow, though. Thank you for brightening MY day with your cheery presence and kind words. Big hug to you! xx

      Reply
  10. 21 conspicari on March 7, 2018 said:

    Great set of images. Love the spider and the old railway cutting. 🙂

    Reply
    • 22 Heide on March 7, 2018 said:

      Thank you so much! I loved the spider too, even if I got a bit freaked out after taking the photo when I realized how close I had been to it. Totally worth a case of “the willies,” though! 😉

      Reply

