We’re used to wild weather forecasts in Minnesota. But for once, yesterday’s all-caps warning was no exaggeration.

“URGENT … BLIZZARD WARNING EXPANDED THROUGH THE TWIN CITIES METRO … HISTORIC WINTER STORM ONGOING.”

If the warning from the National Weather Service sounded dire, the road conditions were even worse.

Once my friends and I realized we were toast, it didn’t take long for the weather humor to start making the rounds.

It also didn’t take long for me to get cabin fever, so at about 4 p.m. I headed outside. The snow was coming down at about two inches an hour, though, so there wasn’t much to see (bad visibility, dontcha know).

I did find one stranded/abandoned car against which to photograph the giant, wind-whipped snowflakes.

It served as a handy snow gauge when I ventured back out this morning.

There were buried cars everywhere, and shovels sticking out of the snow where their owners had given up (or maybe died) trying to clear a path.

But there were a few intrepid souls still at it, so I busied myself helping neighbors shovel their driveways and dig out their cars — including this couple, who posed American-Gothic-style on the way to the parking lot where they had beached their Mercedes.

It took us a half hour of shoveling and pushing to free the dark-green beast, but I enjoyed every second of it. “Days like this bring out the best in people,” said my new friend Mark. I wish that were true every day.

On the way home I noticed that some of my neighbors had put out their lawn furniture prematurely …

… including this realistic-looking cement dog that gets me every time.

Another had stuck a yardstick in the snow. It read 14 inches. And it was starting to snow again!

My camera’s battery froze in the middle of all this, so I dug out my phone. Sadly it decided to focus on the fluffy flakes instead of the intended subjects, and my frozen fingers couldn’t convince it otherwise.

I suppose my phone was right because the snow really was the main story …

It’s been fun to witness yet another record-breaking storm but the snow can stop anytime now.

And if not, I suppose there is always Plan B …