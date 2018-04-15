« Check out them (all new!) knockers

HISTORIC WINTER STORM ONGOING

15Apr18

We’re used to wild weather forecasts in Minnesota. But for once, yesterday’s all-caps warning was no exaggeration.

Blizzard 2018 BLOG

“URGENT … BLIZZARD WARNING EXPANDED THROUGH THE TWIN CITIES METRO … HISTORIC WINTER STORM ONGOING.”

If the warning from the National Weather Service sounded dire, the road conditions were even worse.

Blizzard 2018 MNDOT map BLOG

Once my friends and I realized we were toast, it didn’t take long for the weather humor to start making the rounds.

John Cole weasel lion winter 208995 BLOG

Minnesnowta BLOG

It also didn’t take long for me to get cabin fever, so at about 4 p.m. I headed outside. The snow was coming down at about two inches an hour, though, so there wasn’t much to see (bad visibility, dontcha know).

Bilzzard 2018 trees 1820985 CR BLOG

Blizzard 2018 1820951 CL CC BLOG

Blizzard 2018 1820981 CC BLOG

I did find one stranded/abandoned car against which to photograph the giant, wind-whipped snowflakes.

Blizzard 2018 car 1820987 BLOG

It served as a handy snow gauge when I ventured back out this morning.

Blizzard 2018 1830001 BLOG

There were buried cars everywhere, and shovels sticking out of the snow where their owners had given up (or maybe died) trying to clear a path.

Bilzzard 2018 1820998 BLOG

Blizzard 2018 SAAB 1830116 BLOG

Blizzard 2018 shovel 1830093 BLOG

Blizzard 2018 shovel 1830102 BLOG

But there were a few intrepid souls still at it, so I busied myself helping neighbors shovel their driveways and dig out their cars — including this couple, who posed American-Gothic-style on the way to the parking lot where they had beached their Mercedes.

Minnesota Gothic IMG_8486 BLOG

It took us a half hour of shoveling and pushing to free the dark-green beast, but I enjoyed every second of it. “Days like this bring out the best in people,” said my new friend Mark. I wish that were true every day.

On the way home I noticed that some of my neighbors had put out their lawn furniture prematurely …

Blizzard 2018 lawn chairs 1830051 BLOG

… including this realistic-looking cement dog that gets me every time.

Blizzard 2018 dog two 1830034 BLOG

Another had stuck a yardstick in the snow. It read 14 inches. And it was starting to snow again!

Fourteen inches IMG_8491 BLOG

My camera’s battery froze in the middle of all this, so I dug out my phone. Sadly it decided to focus on the fluffy flakes instead of the intended subjects, and my frozen fingers couldn’t convince it otherwise.

I suppose my phone was right because the snow really was the main story …

Dueling snowblowers IMG_8537 BLOG

Snowy dogwalk IMG_8520 BLOG

It’s been fun to witness yet another record-breaking storm but the snow can stop anytime now.

Blizzard 2018 stop 1830013 BLOG

And if not, I suppose there is always Plan B …

Minnesota Spring problem funny BLOG

 


Filed under: Minnesota, Psychology   |  49 Comments
49 Responses to “HISTORIC WINTER STORM ONGOING”

  1. 1 Minnesota Wisconsin Collie Rescue on April 15, 2018 said:

    That was my thought about the weather gurus. For once they truly got this one right.

  2. 3 Margaret Simeone on April 15, 2018 said:

    Great post and pictures! I love storms and this one looked truly historic. Hope everyone stays safe. Thanks for sharing!

    • 4 Heide on April 15, 2018 said:

      My husband just called to report that the (major) roads are clear, so it looks like things are returning to normal already, Margaret. Thank you for stopping by, and for your kind words!

  3. 5 sunnydaysinseattle on April 15, 2018 said:

    It’s been a very interesting winter.

  4. 7 Anthony on April 15, 2018 said:

    It isn’t quite as bad here….but it isn’t suitable for driving. especially since I took the snow tires off.
    Hang in there.

    • 8 Heide on April 15, 2018 said:

      Thanks for the encouragement, Anthony! I’m glad it’s not so bad up in your neck of the woods … though maybe wait until June next year before you remove the snow tires, eh? 😉

      • 9 Anthony on April 15, 2018 said:

        I just didn’t want to that person who’s still driving around on snow tires when it is obviously way past the time.
        You know that person. You see them driving and you just shake your head.
        I might have learned my lesson…but we’ll only know that for sure next year.

        • 10 Heide on April 15, 2018 said:

          I guess it depends on your perspective: I’d rather be the person who is driving in snow tires long after the plows have hibernated than to be the person stuck in a ditch. 🙂

          • 11 Anthony on April 15, 2018 said:

            I have heard, accurate or not, that at about 10 degrees Celsius, snow tires lose their grip. I wrongly thought we would hover around that mark these days.

          • 12 Heide on April 15, 2018 said:

            That sounds very scientific — but I’ve never heard that. I think you’ve taught me something new today!

          • 13 Anthony on April 15, 2018 said:

            Please don’t take my word for it. Do your own research–maybe consult your insurance company (who should give you a discount for having snow tires), or more knowledgeable people. I am only quoting things I have read in the Wheels section of the Toronto Star. I could be wrong.
            I hope you are well and the weather doesn’t affect any of your plans and activities.

          • 14 Heide on April 15, 2018 said:

            Quoting the Toronto Star is good enough for me, Anthony! (You guys don’t have fake news up in Canada, do you?) All joking aside, we are all well, thank you. Esteban decided to brave the storm to play poker with his guy friends, but it’s only about a mile’s drive for them all so I’m hopeful no one will get into too much trouble. Plus, we could use some quarters for the laundry! Ha ha.

  5. 15 Suzanne et Pierre on April 15, 2018 said:

    Thanks for this very funny look at your storm and nice pics. We aren’t getting hammered by snow but it is still very cold for mid-April in Montreal…Good luck with digging out of this one! (Suzanne)

    • 16 Heide on April 15, 2018 said:

      Sorry you’re having a cold spring so far too, Suzanne. I’m hopeful summer will be worth the wait for all of us in these northern climes! In the meantime, thanks for the encouragement — and for stopping by as well. Cheers from your neighbor to the south!

  6. 17 Jim Grey on April 15, 2018 said:

    I know snow like this, having grown up in South Bend.

    I don’t regret moving to central Indiana for a minute.

    Good luck digging out!

    • 18 Heide on April 15, 2018 said:

      Do you ever miss these epic snowfalls, Jim? If so, I’d gladly mail you some as a souvenir. 🙂

      • 19 Jim Grey on April 15, 2018 said:

        One day growing up we got a shellacking of snow, several feet I recall. Mom pained a sign that said FREE SNOW and stuck it in the five-foot pile at the end of the driveway. A photographer for the local paper happened to drive by so he photographed it and the paper ran the shot on the front page.

        • 20 Heide on April 15, 2018 said:

          Haha! I love your mom’s sense of humor, Jim. And how wonderful that the photographer just happened by, too! I bet that’s a classic in your local paper’s archives.

  7. 21 J P Cavanaugh on April 15, 2018 said:

    That map is something! At least you were able to avoid “By Golly!” because that would have been really bad.

    You would probably agree that April in Paris is not only a great song but also good advice for Minnesotans. 🙂

    • 22 Heide on April 15, 2018 said:

      HAHA! Thank you for not just one but TWO huge smiles, J.P. Yes, indeed … “by golly” would have been really bad, but I may still utter those terrible words if it doesn’t stop soon. Or maybe run away to Paris again. That seems like *great* advice! 🙂

  8. 23 soundlandscapes on April 15, 2018 said:

    Oh dear! I don’t like the look of that. I hope you’re ok. I’m not sure if our expected 27° in Paris later this week will cheer you up or not!

    • 24 Heide on April 15, 2018 said:

      The news of your expected heat wave does indeed cheer me up! It adds an extra layer of allure to my Paris daydreams. But don’t worry *too* much about us; it’s supposed to be above freezing during the day in the coming week, so I expect much of this will melt just as quickly as it fell. Just the same, thank you for the encouraging words and bright thoughts!

  9. 25 sunnyworld12 on April 15, 2018 said:

    Great blog🙂👍! Thank you for writing this. Sitting in Wausau WI, it’s the same thing. I moved here a few months ago to stop crazy traveling life and avoiding humidity. Oh well…lol. I have to say folks are incredibly helpful around here. Kudos to you to even try and venture out. I usually am up and moving but not yesterday and today. ❤ your last two pics and thoughts on record snow and plan B! Well , next week they say its 30’s and no snow…yay, i guess🙂

    • 26 Heide on April 15, 2018 said:

      If you had to pick a place to settle down, the Midwest was an excellent choice. As you say: Folks are incredibly kind and helpful, and at least we don’t get hurricanes or earthquakes. Plus, you are right that next week we’ll soar into the 30s and maybe even the 40s! It’s crazy how good that feels after a weekend like we’ve just had. Take good care, and thank you so much for stopping by!

  10. 27 glenabsher on April 15, 2018 said:

    I really like you blog. You are giving me ideas on how to use photographs in a blog I’ve started and struggling to get airborne. Thank you.

    • 28 Heide on April 15, 2018 said:

      I’m honored to help, even in some small way! Best wishes to you on your blog, Glen.

  11. 29 The Lockwood Echo on April 15, 2018 said:

    Yikes! That’s ALOT of snow! Enjoyed the memes, especially Plan B 😉

    • 30 Heide on April 15, 2018 said:

      This is A LOT of snow. (Want some? I’ll mail it to you for free! LOL.) Glad you enjoyed the memes — I’m proud to say I made “Plan B” myself! 🙂

  12. 31 palomavivancos on April 15, 2018 said:

    You are beatiful! I love your stories. You make bad wether sound als something to be desired

    • 32 Heide on April 15, 2018 said:

      What a lovely comment, Paloma … thank you for making MY WEEK! I wouldn’t wish this weather on anyone (it’s snowing again — hard!). But I do try to make the best of it. And why not? Life is too short to let a little snow ruin it. 🙂

  13. 34 K.M. Sutton on April 15, 2018 said:

    As much as I am over the weather, (We had eighty degrees yesterday..Yay and now it is forty today WTF?!?!) these pictures are stunning! Also I would file a complaint with the neighbors who put out their lawn furniture..They jinxed you! ;p
    Joking aside, I hope you guys (I hope WE ALL!) get Spring soon! Stay warm! ❤

    • 35 Heide on April 15, 2018 said:

      Haha! I hadn’t thought of it like that, but you’re right: Those people who put out the lawn chairs are TOTALLY to blame for all of this. I will exact my revenge this summer by relaxing with a cold beverage in their yard. 🙂 And all joking aside, right back at ya with the wishes that all this WTF business is over soon. After our adventures this winter, you and I could both use a quiet, calm spring. :). xx!

      • 36 K.M. Sutton on April 15, 2018 said:

        Right?!?! There should be some sort of law that they have to shovel yards in april or something 😛 Or just allow everyone to use their chairs ;p LOL.
        Bwahaha Thanks beauty! I was hoping it was, but nope back to forties and thirties today 😦 Yes! I hear you! hopefully soon. Right? Maybe? Kinda? Spring is coming right? Lol. ❤

        • 37 Heide on April 16, 2018 said:

          I think anyone who even *proposed* a yard-shoveling law would be tarred and feathered and run out of town on a rail. So I’m just going to keep quiet on that one (even though it *would* help the mental state to see even a tiny patch of lawn). Thank you for starting my day with a big smile! 😀

  14. 38 michealdebarra on April 15, 2018 said:

    Great images H. Well done!

    • 39 Heide on April 15, 2018 said:

      Thank you, MB! It’s not as exciting as a camel race, but a good blizzard passes for entertainment in Minnesota. 🙂

  15. 40 gizzylaw on April 16, 2018 said:

    I am rolling on the floor laughing! My father was born and raised in Minneapolis. To this day, the closer I get to Minnesota, the more I use the proper Minnesotan accent. Doncha no!

    • 41 Heide on April 16, 2018 said:

      I’m so glad to have brought a laugh! And thank YOU for bringing a smile with your kind comment.

  16. 42 Mark Wollemann: On the move on April 16, 2018 said:

    Always, thanks for walking me through your neighborhood. Saved me the trouble. “Stop. Any time.” Indeed. The snow. Not you.

    • 43 Heide on April 16, 2018 said:

      How wonderful to have your (virtual) company on this stroll, Mark! Though I would like it even more if I got to see you *for real* sometime. Maybe Insight Brewery one of these evenings or weekends? In the meantime, I am doing my best anti-snow dance in hopes it will indeed “Stop. Any time.”

  17. 44 Tom Heuerman on April 16, 2018 said:

    Yes, Mother Nature: please stop snowing! Nice pics Heide. When I scrolled through the pictures before reading the text, I thought the dog was real. Really like that photo!

    • 45 Heide on April 16, 2018 said:

      I’m relieved that someone as sharp-eyed as yourself would also get fooled by that “dog,” Tom. It really does stop me in my tracks every time! When the roads are passable again I’d love to invite you and Melanie over for a *real* stroll through the neighborhood. But first, MUST KEEP DIGGING. 🙂

  18. 46 thirdeyemom on April 16, 2018 said:

    It has been a crazy weekend! I can’t believe all the snow! My kids are off school today and enjoying it. We couldn’t get out of our house until last night.

    • 47 Heide on April 16, 2018 said:

      I hope you had been able to stock up on treats and games before the snow hit! I imagine the only thing worse than being stuck indoors all weekend is being stuck indoors with a couple of bored, antsy kids. 🙂 But on the bright side: Maybe we’ll hit 60 by next weekend. Wheeee!

  19. 48 MELewis on April 16, 2018 said:

    Oh, I do like your neighbourly spirit, Heide! Also that cement dog. 🙂 I do hope April will go out like a lamb, and that May will bring nothing but flowers. Only two weeks until then! x

    • 49 Heide on April 16, 2018 said:

      Right now it seems impossible that May is only two weeks away, Mel — but by golly, you’re right! Surely in MAY it can’t snow? 🙂 Here’s hoping for a lamb-like end of the month, both in my neck of the woods and in yours. Bonne journée ! xx

