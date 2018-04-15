HISTORIC WINTER STORM ONGOING
We’re used to wild weather forecasts in Minnesota. But for once, yesterday’s all-caps warning was no exaggeration.
“URGENT … BLIZZARD WARNING EXPANDED THROUGH THE TWIN CITIES METRO … HISTORIC WINTER STORM ONGOING.”
If the warning from the National Weather Service sounded dire, the road conditions were even worse.
Once my friends and I realized we were toast, it didn’t take long for the weather humor to start making the rounds.
It also didn’t take long for me to get cabin fever, so at about 4 p.m. I headed outside. The snow was coming down at about two inches an hour, though, so there wasn’t much to see (bad visibility, dontcha know).
I did find one stranded/abandoned car against which to photograph the giant, wind-whipped snowflakes.
It served as a handy snow gauge when I ventured back out this morning.
There were buried cars everywhere, and shovels sticking out of the snow where their owners had given up (or maybe died) trying to clear a path.
But there were a few intrepid souls still at it, so I busied myself helping neighbors shovel their driveways and dig out their cars — including this couple, who posed American-Gothic-style on the way to the parking lot where they had beached their Mercedes.
It took us a half hour of shoveling and pushing to free the dark-green beast, but I enjoyed every second of it. “Days like this bring out the best in people,” said my new friend Mark. I wish that were true every day.
On the way home I noticed that some of my neighbors had put out their lawn furniture prematurely …
… including this realistic-looking cement dog that gets me every time.
Another had stuck a yardstick in the snow. It read 14 inches. And it was starting to snow again!
My camera’s battery froze in the middle of all this, so I dug out my phone. Sadly it decided to focus on the fluffy flakes instead of the intended subjects, and my frozen fingers couldn’t convince it otherwise.
I suppose my phone was right because the snow really was the main story …
It’s been fun to witness yet another record-breaking storm but the snow can stop anytime now.
And if not, I suppose there is always Plan B …
That was my thought about the weather gurus. For once they truly got this one right.
Yes they did! (Dang them to heck.) How are you holding up?
Great post and pictures! I love storms and this one looked truly historic. Hope everyone stays safe. Thanks for sharing!
My husband just called to report that the (major) roads are clear, so it looks like things are returning to normal already, Margaret. Thank you for stopping by, and for your kind words!
It’s been a very interesting winter.
Quite an understatement! Indeed it has. 🙂
It isn’t quite as bad here….but it isn’t suitable for driving. especially since I took the snow tires off.
Hang in there.
Thanks for the encouragement, Anthony! I’m glad it’s not so bad up in your neck of the woods … though maybe wait until June next year before you remove the snow tires, eh? 😉
I just didn’t want to that person who’s still driving around on snow tires when it is obviously way past the time.
You know that person. You see them driving and you just shake your head.
I might have learned my lesson…but we’ll only know that for sure next year.
I guess it depends on your perspective: I’d rather be the person who is driving in snow tires long after the plows have hibernated than to be the person stuck in a ditch. 🙂
I have heard, accurate or not, that at about 10 degrees Celsius, snow tires lose their grip. I wrongly thought we would hover around that mark these days.
That sounds very scientific — but I’ve never heard that. I think you’ve taught me something new today!
Please don’t take my word for it. Do your own research–maybe consult your insurance company (who should give you a discount for having snow tires), or more knowledgeable people. I am only quoting things I have read in the Wheels section of the Toronto Star. I could be wrong.
I hope you are well and the weather doesn’t affect any of your plans and activities.
Quoting the Toronto Star is good enough for me, Anthony! (You guys don’t have fake news up in Canada, do you?) All joking aside, we are all well, thank you. Esteban decided to brave the storm to play poker with his guy friends, but it’s only about a mile’s drive for them all so I’m hopeful no one will get into too much trouble. Plus, we could use some quarters for the laundry! Ha ha.
Thanks for this very funny look at your storm and nice pics. We aren’t getting hammered by snow but it is still very cold for mid-April in Montreal…Good luck with digging out of this one! (Suzanne)
Sorry you’re having a cold spring so far too, Suzanne. I’m hopeful summer will be worth the wait for all of us in these northern climes! In the meantime, thanks for the encouragement — and for stopping by as well. Cheers from your neighbor to the south!
I know snow like this, having grown up in South Bend.
I don’t regret moving to central Indiana for a minute.
Good luck digging out!
Do you ever miss these epic snowfalls, Jim? If so, I’d gladly mail you some as a souvenir. 🙂
One day growing up we got a shellacking of snow, several feet I recall. Mom pained a sign that said FREE SNOW and stuck it in the five-foot pile at the end of the driveway. A photographer for the local paper happened to drive by so he photographed it and the paper ran the shot on the front page.
Haha! I love your mom’s sense of humor, Jim. And how wonderful that the photographer just happened by, too! I bet that’s a classic in your local paper’s archives.
That map is something! At least you were able to avoid “By Golly!” because that would have been really bad.
You would probably agree that April in Paris is not only a great song but also good advice for Minnesotans. 🙂
HAHA! Thank you for not just one but TWO huge smiles, J.P. Yes, indeed … “by golly” would have been really bad, but I may still utter those terrible words if it doesn’t stop soon. Or maybe run away to Paris again. That seems like *great* advice! 🙂
Oh dear! I don’t like the look of that. I hope you’re ok. I’m not sure if our expected 27° in Paris later this week will cheer you up or not!
The news of your expected heat wave does indeed cheer me up! It adds an extra layer of allure to my Paris daydreams. But don’t worry *too* much about us; it’s supposed to be above freezing during the day in the coming week, so I expect much of this will melt just as quickly as it fell. Just the same, thank you for the encouraging words and bright thoughts!
Great blog🙂👍! Thank you for writing this. Sitting in Wausau WI, it’s the same thing. I moved here a few months ago to stop crazy traveling life and avoiding humidity. Oh well…lol. I have to say folks are incredibly helpful around here. Kudos to you to even try and venture out. I usually am up and moving but not yesterday and today. ❤ your last two pics and thoughts on record snow and plan B! Well , next week they say its 30’s and no snow…yay, i guess🙂
If you had to pick a place to settle down, the Midwest was an excellent choice. As you say: Folks are incredibly kind and helpful, and at least we don’t get hurricanes or earthquakes. Plus, you are right that next week we’ll soar into the 30s and maybe even the 40s! It’s crazy how good that feels after a weekend like we’ve just had. Take good care, and thank you so much for stopping by!
I really like you blog. You are giving me ideas on how to use photographs in a blog I’ve started and struggling to get airborne. Thank you.
I’m honored to help, even in some small way! Best wishes to you on your blog, Glen.
Yikes! That’s ALOT of snow! Enjoyed the memes, especially Plan B 😉
This is A LOT of snow. (Want some? I’ll mail it to you for free! LOL.) Glad you enjoyed the memes — I’m proud to say I made “Plan B” myself! 🙂
You are beatiful! I love your stories. You make bad wether sound als something to be desired
What a lovely comment, Paloma … thank you for making MY WEEK! I wouldn’t wish this weather on anyone (it’s snowing again — hard!). But I do try to make the best of it. And why not? Life is too short to let a little snow ruin it. 🙂
😚
As much as I am over the weather, (We had eighty degrees yesterday..Yay and now it is forty today WTF?!?!) these pictures are stunning! Also I would file a complaint with the neighbors who put out their lawn furniture..They jinxed you! ;p
Joking aside, I hope you guys (I hope WE ALL!) get Spring soon! Stay warm! ❤
Haha! I hadn’t thought of it like that, but you’re right: Those people who put out the lawn chairs are TOTALLY to blame for all of this. I will exact my revenge this summer by relaxing with a cold beverage in their yard. 🙂 And all joking aside, right back at ya with the wishes that all this WTF business is over soon. After our adventures this winter, you and I could both use a quiet, calm spring. :). xx!
Right?!?! There should be some sort of law that they have to shovel yards in april or something 😛 Or just allow everyone to use their chairs ;p LOL.
Bwahaha Thanks beauty! I was hoping it was, but nope back to forties and thirties today 😦 Yes! I hear you! hopefully soon. Right? Maybe? Kinda? Spring is coming right? Lol. ❤
I think anyone who even *proposed* a yard-shoveling law would be tarred and feathered and run out of town on a rail. So I’m just going to keep quiet on that one (even though it *would* help the mental state to see even a tiny patch of lawn). Thank you for starting my day with a big smile! 😀
Great images H. Well done!
Thank you, MB! It’s not as exciting as a camel race, but a good blizzard passes for entertainment in Minnesota. 🙂
I am rolling on the floor laughing! My father was born and raised in Minneapolis. To this day, the closer I get to Minnesota, the more I use the proper Minnesotan accent. Doncha no!
I’m so glad to have brought a laugh! And thank YOU for bringing a smile with your kind comment.
Always, thanks for walking me through your neighborhood. Saved me the trouble. “Stop. Any time.” Indeed. The snow. Not you.
How wonderful to have your (virtual) company on this stroll, Mark! Though I would like it even more if I got to see you *for real* sometime. Maybe Insight Brewery one of these evenings or weekends? In the meantime, I am doing my best anti-snow dance in hopes it will indeed “Stop. Any time.”
Yes, Mother Nature: please stop snowing! Nice pics Heide. When I scrolled through the pictures before reading the text, I thought the dog was real. Really like that photo!
I’m relieved that someone as sharp-eyed as yourself would also get fooled by that “dog,” Tom. It really does stop me in my tracks every time! When the roads are passable again I’d love to invite you and Melanie over for a *real* stroll through the neighborhood. But first, MUST KEEP DIGGING. 🙂
It has been a crazy weekend! I can’t believe all the snow! My kids are off school today and enjoying it. We couldn’t get out of our house until last night.
I hope you had been able to stock up on treats and games before the snow hit! I imagine the only thing worse than being stuck indoors all weekend is being stuck indoors with a couple of bored, antsy kids. 🙂 But on the bright side: Maybe we’ll hit 60 by next weekend. Wheeee!
Oh, I do like your neighbourly spirit, Heide! Also that cement dog. 🙂 I do hope April will go out like a lamb, and that May will bring nothing but flowers. Only two weeks until then! x
Right now it seems impossible that May is only two weeks away, Mel — but by golly, you’re right! Surely in MAY it can’t snow? 🙂 Here’s hoping for a lamb-like end of the month, both in my neck of the woods and in yours. Bonne journée ! xx