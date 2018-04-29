Spring must be close
It’s been only two weeks since the record-setting late-season hyphenated-expletive snowstorm, but it already feels like a lifetime ago.
Our plow guy’s son pretty much summed it up.
Last weekend brought temperatures in the 60s (15.5 Celsius) and a thaw so rapid you could literally hear the ground sucking in the snowmelt. I was giddy to see the first patches of green, and my first robin.
Esteban and I went for a walk one evening and marveled at how late the sun set.
Since then it’s been cool again, but the sunlight has still encouraged the little things to molt and pop out of the earth and end their hibernation. So yesterday I put put on the close-up lens and recorded my first blade of grass …
… and a downy feather …
… and the first delicate bluebells blooming in a neighbor’s lawn. (Never mind the awkward moment when she and her son came home from soccer practice to find me lying belly-down on their lawn; totally worth it.)
On my way home I noticed more bluebells growing among another neighbor’s forgotten rake. Did he give up in the middle of his fall raking and never venture back out, I wonder?
Back at home, I paused for a closer look at the plants and flowers I pass every day in the hallways. There’s something to be said for living in a building full of green thumbs.
I got a bit obsessed with the drop of dew on this lily.
And I wondered what on earth would possess and insect to crawl into an orchid. Isn’t it kind of terrifying?
But if you look closely enough, I suppose the same could be said of most flowers.
As evening fell, the tags from Esteban’s and my teabags summed up the wisdom of the day. Nature has not hurried this year, but spring seems close — and maybe soon the earth will laugh in flowers.
Filed under: Minnesota, Photography | 35 Comments
Tags: Flower photography, macro photography, Minnesota spring, Minnesota winter
Lovely images, glad spring is finally appearing for you.
Thank you! I’m glad too — I was a little worried a couple of weeks ago that I wasn’t going to make it. 😉
Amazing photos – colours so vibrant, full of promise.
You have such a gift for words, V.J.: “So full or promise” is the perfect description. Thank you!
Hit the nail right on the head V.J.!
Hello my dear! Coming for a visit here is like an evening out. First stop, a fun comedy show, then a gorgeous gallery 😀 It’s almost like we are living parallel springs. Maybe like ‘The Far Side’ 😀 But then I see your beautiful and stunningly composed images and think, “no, it’s not all about the laughs here, this woman has skills” ! Even the young boy laying in the snow makes me pause for a moment longer than most snow piles. I can honestly see why you were so captivated by a simple drop of dew. Mesmerizing in the lens of your magic camera! LOL, I would love to see the look on your neighbours face as they drive up to find you laying on their lawn. We’ve had a couple of stunning days but back to the drab, grey, damp, coolness we’re becoming used too so I too basically stocked the first Robin I saw as it hopped around the yard. I think it must have wondered about the snow still in the shade. Gah! x K
Your kind comment is making me blush! I was tempted to actually list all the swear words I uttered during that blizzard but decided to keep it family-friendly — but I’m sure you were able to read between the lines, LOL. And isn’t that drop of dew gorgeous? Sometimes I wonder if there’s something wrong with me because I get so enraptured by these ridiculous things, so I’m reassured you find them beautiful too. Sorry to hear you’ve been beset by drab, gray skies, though. BOOO! I will see if I can send some of our sun your way so Mr. Robin won’t have to wonder about those last bits of snow anymore. Thank you for stopping by, and especially for brightening my day with your sweet comment! xx
Beautiful pictures! I guess spring makes different people look at different things. I enjoy seeing lowered convertible tops and folks dining outdoors. But the pictures aren’t as impressive. 🙂
What a great observation, J.P. — we do all notice different things! Though I’m not sure photos of lowered convertible tops would be unimpressive … I suppose it might depend on who is sitting inside? 🙂 Thank you so much for stopping by, and for your kind words.
Lovely work, as always!
Thank you, Jim!
I am so excited for spring as well. I spent most of my winter in New York this year and I am so excited to be going home in two weeks to Cleveland…beautiful pictures!
I hope Cleveland will welcome you home with a profusion of blooms, Christina! Thank you so much for stopping by, and for your kind words.
Lovely photos. You are definitely sending the message that Spring is here.
Though, I woke up to a layer of snow (not frost, snow) on the ground and car. Thankfully, it was gone by noon.
Booo! I’m sorry to hear you’re still getting snow, Anthony. That’s crazy! But fingers crossed that the (relatively) warm weather we’re enjoying here will start making its way northward to you too.
It comes and goes. I have been assured that it will be warmer today.
As for northward,… I am not great at cartography, but I suspect that I am south of you.
Have an awesome day.
I’m TERRIBLE at directions, Anthony — which is why I refer to all of Canada as “north.” But regardless of your location, I’m glad today is looking more temperate. Cheers!
It is good to hear that Spring is there. The photos look so beautiful. You have a talent for photography. What happened when the neighbours came home and discovered you in there lying down in there lawn? I love the close ups of the plants – you’re a better photographer than me!
What happened when the neighbors came home? They stared at me until I stood up and offered an explanation. Then they stood in their driveway and watched me go, to make sure I wouldn’t come back and lie down on their lawn again. I felt awkward, but it was also very funny. At least they’ll have something to discuss at the dinner table, ha ha.
And thank you for your kind words about my photos! I still have so much to learn (and am usually a bit disappointed by how they turn out) but it’s a fun hobby, and it makes me happy. Just like your comment! 🙂
ha ha! and you’re welcome
YAy! I am SO happy spring is finally deciding to well Spring ;p Lol. Your pictures are stunning as always. I love the various states of Spring you have captured! Thank you for sharing and I hope it continues to inch up to warmer temps! ❤
Your sweet comment is like an extra ray of sunshine, Kate … thank you! xxx ❤️ xxx
I love the closeups.I am hooked. I mostly believe spring is now here.
YAY! I made this post with you in mind, Tom — both to show you what I was talking about, and to brush up my skills a bit before I tried to be a know-it-all. 🙂 Wait until you start making photos like these yourself; then you’ll *really* be hooked. As for spring … a Yogi Berra quote seems appropriate: “I’ll see it when I believe it.” Ha ha.
Heidebee, what a stunning assembly of photos! I love that blade of grass and the wonderful drop of dew on the lily. Isn’t nature something? I giggled at your explanation of the fallen rake. Maybe its user spotted one of those insects in the flowers and made a run for it. I’m delighted to hear you are surrounded by green thumb gardeners indoors, even on the coldest days.
Spring has arrived at last!
Nature is indeed something, dear Alys! The profusion of shapes and colors dazzles me anew each spring. The sense of wonder that washes over me each year almost makes the winters worthwhile! Almost. 🙂 I’m glad you enjoyed the photos … and thank you for brightening my day with your sweet comment. xx
xo
Those are such beautiful and outstanding close-ups, Heide. I’ve always felt the most wonderful feeling of peace or magical reward when I worked this way (not that my output compares to yours in the least)…… always I’m left with the overwhelming sensation my ordinary backyard or neighborhood represents an infinite world of possibilities that will occupy me for the rest of my life if only I allow it and there’s no need to fret about next for inspiration. Do you know what I mean? Partly it’s springtime, sure.
I’ve felt discouraged to comment or correspond until I mailed you the housewarming present, I had put that restriction on myself. I’m such a procrastinating poophead, lol! I’ve enjoyed your recent essays and pictures. I’m glad the danger of frostbite has passed.
Ah, T-Fir … I’ve seen your photos, so I don’t believe for a second that they would not equal (or surpass!) the ones I’ve posted here. But that’s not the point of it for either of us, is it? You’ve described so beautifully how I feel about having rediscovered macro photography. Even ordinary objects — Altoids tins, coins, bits of lint — become interesting when you pause to examine them more closely. Though perhaps you have a point that partly I’m high on spring. 🙂
And what’s this about a housewarming present — and putting a restriction on yourself until you mailed it … and being a procrastinating poophead? That last one sounds like too harsh a self-judgment for a man who is engaged in the task of raising two boys (and doing so admirably, from what I can tell). As for the rest, I’m grateful in advance for your thoughtfulness … and grateful also to read your kind words here. It is truly a joy to hear from you.
That first picture…I’m still giggling!
Me too! That kid was REALLY enjoying his snow day! 😉
Lovely photos as usual.
15C and you rejoice at the thawing snow and the onset of Spring.
15C today in Sydney and I’m feeling the cold. LOL
HAHA! Heat waves really are relative, aren’t they? Bundle up well, Mr. Draco! 😉
I love the blade of grass. I hear Minneapolis had the national high temp today at 84 F. What a change a couple of weeks can make. Enjoy spring.
What a change indeed, Marie! Time for an emergency pedicure, I fear. 😉