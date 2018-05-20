Sun showers and forest baths
I was planning a return to Como Lake last weekend to see how our young eagle was coming along. But then I got distracted by the sunrise.
As I passed the Gibbs Farm Museum I couldn’t help wondering how many spectacular sunrises Jane DeBow Gibbs had watched from this same spot some 170 years ago.
The goats were out, so I went over to say hello. Mom and dad came over first and demanded a vigorous petting before allowing the youngsters to approach me.
Only when I was completely covered in snot and goat hair did I notice the sign: “Please do not feed or touch the animals.” I had just touched ALL OF THE ANIMALS.
[Intermission: In which yours truly flees the scene, wiping goat snot on her hair-covered jeans in a vain attempt to hide the evidence of having touched ALL OF THE ANIMALS.]
In the small marsh a little further down the road, the red-winged blackbirds were out in full force. I wondered whether a male’s virility is reflected in part by the height of his perch.
Or maybe they just enjoy trying to stay upright on the brittle, swaying reeds
I also noticed the blades of grass (as one does). They looked like they had been showered in sunlight.
Fast-forward to this weekend, when I once again intended a return to Como Lake. But this time I was thwarted by acute hypersomnolence, so instead I went for a forest bath in the woods near my house.
The dappled light filtering through the leaves was delicious.
But a good ways down the path a strange noise gave me pause. It sounded larger than a squirrel, and it seemed to be coming from the canopy. Was it an injured red-tailed hawk?
Just then, the animal righted itself and glared at me, as if to shame me for my intrusion.
It was an owlet! And I was witnessing perhaps its first day of flight school — which, frankly, wasn’t going too well.
I left it to the watchful eyes of its mom and sibling … and when I came back this evening to check on the wobbly youngster they were all gone.
But that’s OK. Soon he will be gliding like a whisper through the woods. And even if I can’t hear him, I’ll know he’s up there somewhere above the canopy of green.
The photos are quite beautiful. The sunset reminded me of a poem I wrote recently about sunsets. Did you ever get around to visiting como lake?
How wonderful that the sunset photo echoed your own work, Rachael! Though no, I never did get back to Como Lake. Maybe next weekend, barring the unforeseen fuzzy or sunny distraction. 🙂 Thank you so much for stopping by, and for your kind words (as always).
Cool. Funny about the goats LOL.
I do have a bad habit of turning the whole world into a petting zoo. 😉 Glad you enjoyed the post — just as I enjoyed your comment! Thank you for stopping by.
I’d probably be too shy to do that!
Ah, I don’t know … sometimes the baby animals are so cute that they draw me like a magnet and I forget all about being shy. Maybe that would happen to you too if there were baby goats in your neighborhood?
Thanks for sharing! Enjoyed this photo blog 🙂
Thank YOU for stopping by, and for your kind comment!
🙂
Very nice blog and the pictures are fabulous 😀
Thank you very much, RD. I appreciate your kind comment.
Those all shots are stunning. The second one, wow! I gave you a shout out ( https://thelockwoodecho.com/2018/05/12/and-the-award-goes-to/ ) 😉 Highlighting some of my favourite recent blog finds, hope that was ok 🙂
Oh my goodness. I am honored to be among your “Sunshine Blogger” choices. THANK YOU! And thank you for being such a kind and loyal reader here too. xx
Hopefully it’s obvious I meant owl shots, although all shots are stunning!
Haha! I subconsciously read that as “owl shots,” so it seems your meaning was clear indeed. 🙂
What fabulous photos of the owls!
Thank you! I’m frankly surprised any of them are in focus, given how giddy I was. 🙂
This post was like a forest bath! What an amazing encounter with the young owl. 🙂
Thank you so much for coming along on this virtual stroll, Mel! I have to echo your sentiment that it was a pretty amazing encounter with those owls. Definitely not something one sees every day! Hope YOU are having a wonderful day too.
Oh my but those sunrise shots are stunning. I love viewing nature through your eyes and your camera lens. You see things that I do not see.
Isn’t that one of the wonderful things about blogging, J.P. — that we can see things through others’ perspectives? Like the comment you made on another post, that you would have been noticing the convertibles with their tops down instead of all the dainty flowers. 🙂 But I’m so glad and honored that you find beauty in these photos. Thank you as always for stopping by!
Great images, love the owlet.
Thank you so much!
amazing shots –
Thank you, Beth!
Heide, as always a gorgeous story to go with beautiful photography. Thank you for sharing.
How kind of you, Simon. Thank you — both for stopping by, and for your kind words.
Heide, I only read COMO LAKE and I had to hop over…. I’ve been neglecting all my blogger friends lately because I need to have the time to really ‘go into the depth’ of each post and if I’d only comment w/o any thought it wd seem unfair to the person who went through the work of writing. But I was totally wrong with my notion of Lago di Como in Northern Italy, as yours is in Minnesota!!!
But I wanted to come to your door anyway as I’ve just devoured a magnificent book called The Shoemaker’s Wife by A. Trigiani – and Minnesota plays a pivotal role in it. Do you know it? If not you must read it, I insist 😉
I didn’t know any red winged blackbirds even existed, they are magnificent. As are your photos f the young owl – oh the beauty of it all. More and more (also after reading that said book) I realise that every landscape has its charms and beauties you can’t get anywhere else. Having been exceptionally lucky in my life to have lived in many places which mostly were of outstanding natural beauty, I’m deeply grateful for and also deeply appreciate when I see the keen eye and open heart of others appreciating THEIR beauty surrounding them.
Have a great week.
Hello Kiki! I know exactly what you mean about being a stranger in these parts for lack of time, as I am dreadfully behind in my reading as well. But even so, I’ve made note of your book recommendation (which I’ve never heard of before). I also echo your gratitude at having lived in so many beautiful places over the years — and having the good fortune to visit so many others, too. But most of all I”m deeply grateful for YOUR kind comment and your appreciation. I’m always honored when my posts speak to you. Have a wonderful week ahead as well, and thank you again!
Based on the goats’ response, you were by far not the first to break the posted rules!
HAHA! Excellent observation, Jim. I’ll pass it on to my lawyer to use in my defense. 🙂
These images are incredible from start to finish. What a find!
That’s how I felt too: “What a find!” Thank you for your kind words, V.J.
Preciosas fotos con muy buena explicacion! Love it!
¡Muchas gracias, Paloma! Me complace mucho que te hayan gustado. ¡Saludos!
What great pictures! I couldn’t have resisted those cute goats either. Some years ago I rescued a young owl that had been hit by a car, and was a little taken aback by how weird it looked up close. Huge hands, err claws. He recovered, but his flight days were over and now he resides at a local nature center.
Bless your heart for rescuing that young owl! You’re right that they’re odd-looking creatures up close, though — they are definitely “purpose-built,” aren’t they? Well … thank you for sharing that lovely, happy memory. And thank you too for stopping by!
I love your photos. I find them so calming to look at and always enjoy them. Thanks for sharing.
You have made my WEEK with your kind comment, Regine! I’m truly honored you like my photos and am pleased they convey exactly the sense of calm I feel when taking them. Thank you so much for your kind comment.
Awesome photos…..as usual. Just wondering, do you also post on Instagram or some other photo site?
I used to have a Flickr account and dabbled briefly with Instagram, but it became unmanageable to belong to so many communities. So now I just post here. And thank YOU for stopping by here! 🙂
I stared an Instagram account because so many people advised me to do so. I think they were hoping that it would drive traffic to my site. I don’t know if that is true or not.
You’re right, though, about belonging to so many communities. It is daunting and time consuming. I just joined Strava and even that seems like I really shouldn’t bother. Oh well.
Are you enjoying Instagram and Strava (which I’ve never even heard of, by the way)? Then stick with it! But if it seems like a time-suck or a hassle, cut it loose. That’s my philosophy, at least: Spend your free time on things you truly enjoy.
strava is for runners and cyclists. It maps your routes for you and gives you timing over sections of routes. It seems like the best way to keep up with cyclists from my trips.
Instagram I am enjoying because some of my acting crushes have accounts and put up pictures of themselves.
That second paragraph, Anthony. 😀 Very well, then. I shall not encourage you to abandon Instagram! 😉
That part about the goats was hilarious. I could totally see myself doing the same thing and then running for cover after realizing my mistake!
I’m so glad there are others out there who have been lured into a life of crime by irresistibly cute livestock. 🙂 Thank you for stopping by, and for leaving me with a huge smile!
Wow! What a day Heidi had. Phenomenal photos.
Thank you, Tom! I wish you had been there with me. But I’ll get in touch soon about that Eloise Butler walk and we’ll see what other wonderful sights we discover. 🙂
I love the photos so much, and the story about the goats were so fun… hope you could clean yourself from snot and hair.
I’m pleased to say that some laundry and a shower removed all traces of goat from my person, Björn. 🙂
You had me drawn in at “goat snot” = p Wonderfully visceral and comic context! With beautiful photos of the dawn (old buildings included – another great draw for me). I do love the power and promise of sunrise. Thank you!
“I do love the power and promise of sunrise.” I keep telling you, Lara … you have such a way with words! Just as apparently I have a way with goats, LOL. Thank you so much for your kind comment … it’s wonderful to hear from you!
How lucky you were to experience the owl, Heide and amazing photos ❤
The Japanese inspiration is very interesting, I will look into it!! xx
I think you may already be on the world’s foremost practitioners of forest bathing, dear Hanna … xx
Thanks Heide 🙂 I’ll will certainly do my best ❤
You always DO do your best, Hanna. One of the many reasons I’m so fond of you. 🙂 xx
Wow! Luv your photos.
Thank you!
Incredible that you caught that owlet in his flight lesson! Amazing shots. Loved the laughs, too. Thanks for sharing!
It makes my day to know you enjoyed the photos — and the (attempted) humor too. Thank you, Tasha! For stopping by, and for your sweet comment.