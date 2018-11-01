Paris’ most famous cemetery
Friends think I’m macabre (or maybe just weird) when I urge them to visit Père Lachaise cemetery in Paris. But this is no common graveyard: It’s a living museum, filled with the stories of more than one million souls.
The luminaries’ names span the centuries — from the 12th-century lovers Héloïse and Abélard to the 20th-century Lizard King (Jim Morrison). Frédéric Chopin and Gertrude Stein are here. So are the writers Honoré de Balzac and Marcel Proust, the dancer Isadora Duncan … painter Eugène Delacroix … the list goes on and on.
Chopin’s tomb is always adorned with flowers and little Polish flags.
And it’s all set in 110 acres of contemplative, tree-lined cobblestone streets.
Père Lachaise is so vast that if you wander along the walls — or pause atop the hills — you may even forget you’re in a cemetery.
How it all started
Père Lachaise was born out of necessity when Paris’ other cemeteries became insalubrious and overcrowded. Under Emperor Napoléon’s authority, a magistrate named Nicholas Frochot annexed a parcel owned by some retired Jesuit priests (whose order included Louis XIV’s confessor, Father François d’Aix de La Chaise, for whom the cemetery is named).
When Père Lachaise opened on May 21, 1804, its first burial was five-year-old Adélaïde Marie Antoinette Paillard de Villeneuve — the daughter of a bellhop in Faubourg St. Antoine. Sadly, her family didn’t buy a plot “in perpetuity” and all traces of her have disappeared.
Parisians mostly shunned the new cemetery, however, until Nicholas Frochot had a stroke of marketing genius: In 1817 he decided to reinter of the beloved 17th-century French authors Molière and Jean de La Fontaine — and soon Père Lachaise was the place to be dead in Paris.
Héloïse and Abélard were also reinterred as part of Frochot’s plan, though there is considerable doubt that the remains actually belong to the star-crossed lovers. But who cares? It’s a lovely monument, and it keeps their story alive.
In fact, Père Lachaise contained mostly modest family plots and communal pits until the first sculptural tombstone was installed in 1809 — a mother’s tribute to her fallen son.
After that, the race was on to keep up with the (dead) Joneses. That’s when Gothic family chapels of all sizes started popping up …
… and funerary statues became a thing.
The stories of one million lives
In addition to being beautiful, many of the sculptures at Père Lachaise are also meaningful. Some tell us who the person was in life, like this simple homage to a painter-poet.
Other memorials are more ornate, like this sepulcher for Étienne-Gaspard Robert. Under the stage name Robertson he performed a “phantasmagoria” show with optical illusions so shocking that his audiences would faint. He was also a keen hot-air balloonist, although sadly there are no balloons among the bats.
Then there’s the Belgian writer Georges Rodenbach, whose flair for drama and romance extend into the afterlife as he climbs out of his tomb, clutching a rose.
Victor Noir’s tomb is known for romance and drama of an entirely different kind. Born Yvan Salmon, Noir adopted his pen name when he went to work for La Marseillaise newspaper in Paris. In January 1870 he was sent to arrange the details of a duel, but instead got into a scuffle with Prince Pierre Bonaparte and was shot dead on the spot.
Sculptor Jules Dalou sketched the scene and — *ahem* — “erected” a life-sized statue of the fallen 22-year-old. Legend says that rubbing the statue’s manhood will bring fertility, enhance your sex life, or fetch a husband within the year. So many women have molested the poor statue that it may soon need repair.
Of course, stories like these aren’t always so evident: Only recently did I learn that Oscar Wilde isn’t alone in his tomb, for instance. Next to him — in an urn — are the ashes of his friend Robert Baldwin Ross, who commissioned the monument but is not mentioned on the statue.
I also read somewhere that the groundskeeper of Père Lachaise found the enormous “member” on the statue so scandalous that he chiseled it off and used it as a paperweight. I wonder if it has turned up on eBay yet — and if so, what keywords one might use.
More recently, thousands of women (and presumably some lipstick-toting men) have paused here to kiss Wilde’s tomb. The practice was halted a couple of years ago with the installation of plexiglass barriers, but now visitors are smooching the plastic. Things like this must drive the city officials mad.
Hidden among the more obvious tributes are many smaller, symbolic gestures — like the simple Star of David that adorns Marcel Marceau’s grave. Before he was world-famous as a mime, he joined the French Resistance against the Nazis and with his brother Alain saved dozens of Jewish children.
Another tomb that contains hidden symbolism is that of Théodore Géricault, the Romantic painter whose huge Raft of the Medusa is among the most-visited paintings in the Louvre.
But why is he shown bald and reclining? As a wealthy young man, he had two loves: painting and horses. Because these passions were sometimes at odds, though, he would have a servant shave his head so he’d resemble a convict (and be too ashamed to go out, so he would therefore stay in and paint).
Sadly, a series of serious equestrian accidents left him disabled and eventually claimed his life. Perhaps that’s why he is shown unable to stand, reclining with his palette for all eternity.
The sheer number of stories like these is so overwhelming that you’re bound to miss a few of them on the first (or ninth) visit. This memorial had always caught my eye, for example —
— but not until yesterday did I learn that it’s dedicated to Jean-Joseph Carriès … a fine sculptor and miniaturist himself. He was only 39 when he died of pleurisy.
Although a few of the tombs have been classified as historical monuments, most are private property — which is why they’re in various degrees of (dis)repair.
Still, enough vestiges remain of even ordinary lives to provide a tangible and compelling connection to the past.
And this is why I come here: To be reminded that no matter how small — or how large — our lives may be, each of us has a story. To be reminded that our actions will influence how we’ll be remembered … and that the most permanent and worthwhile of all achievements is to love and to be loved.
Are you dying to see Père Lachaise for yourself? You’ll find directions at the bottom of this post.
But if you desire a more permanent stay, you may be disappointed to learn that Père Lachaise has officially been full for 60 years. There are still a handful of burials every month, however.
If you can cough up the €16,000 for a plot and meet the criteria — belonging to a family that owns a tomb “in perpetuity,” keeling over in Paris, or having an address in Paris when you cast off your mortal coil — you, too, could be buried among the luminaries at Père Lachaise.
IF YOU GO
Admission to Père Lachaise is free.
Hours are seasonal: From November to mid-March it’s open weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturdays from 8:30 to 5:30, and from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sundays and holidays. From mid-March to October it’s generally open weekdays from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., Saturdays from 8:30 to 6:00, and Sundays and holidays from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. NOTE: To enjoy a leisurely visit, please give yourself at least two hours before closing time.
Maps of Père Lachaise are for sale at many of the florists surrounding the cemetery, or you can download one for free from the city’s website. This same free map is also available at the office (“Conservation”) near the Porte Principale on Boulevard de Ménilmontant. Para personas de habla Hispana, este mapa también se ofrece en Español.
Getting there is easy via public transportation. Located in the 20th arrondissement, Père Lachaise has two entrances. The main entrance is on the Boulevard Ménilmontant, with nearby Métro stops at Père Lachaise (lines 2 and 3) and Philippe Auguste (line 2). You can also take bus routes 61 or 69 to the main gate.
The second entrance is on the rue des Rondeaux, served by the Gambetta Métro station (line 3) or several bus routes (26, 60, 61, 64, 69, 102).
Still want more? Here’s a feast of Paris cemetery trivia, and Paris’s official web-guide to its municipal cemeteries.
Tags: Héloïse and Abélard, Jean-Joseph Carriès, Marcel Marceau, Oscar Wilde, Paris cemeteries, Pere Lachaise, Pere Lachaise cemetery, Théodore Géricault, Victor Noir
Wow, this is a huge post Heide in many senses. I love the word insalubrious. Cheers and Happy all Souls Day
I love the word insalubrious too, Michael. Thank you so much for your kind words — and a happy All Souls Day to you too.
Such a fascinating place! Your photographer’s eye does not fail you in capturing the beauty there.
And such a wide variety of ways to commemorate the dead, from the deeply religious to the simple to the grandest monuments to self and excess.
You are so kind, J.P.; thank you! I’ve visited eight times but even by combining photos from all of those visits I didn’t feel I could do it justice — perhaps because of the sheer variety of monuments, as you noted. But I’m grateful to have you along on this virtual stroll, incomplete though it may be. Thank you!
What a stunning place! I am drooling over your pictures! Also I had to laugh at some of your comments. (keeping up with the dead joneses. Lol.) It is definitely a lace to visit and explore! Thank you for sharing! ❤
It really is stunning, Kate — my photos really don’t do it justice! If you return to Paris among your other travels I really recommend checking it out. In the meantime, how lovely to have you along for this virtual stroll. Thank you (as always) for stopping by, and for your kind comment. xoxo
I love a good cemetery! Thanks for sharing this one.
I’m honored you stopped by, Jim — especially during your hiatus. Thank you.
Well this is a fantastic collection of images from the Pere Lachaise. I do love cemeteries in general. Pere Lachaise is obviously famous with lots of famous people but I always like walking through cemeteries and imagining the lives of the people who lie there. Plus, often, the cemeteries are full of trees and look more like a park than a cemeteries. Nicely done. (Suzanne)
I like wandering through cemeteries of all sizes and styles too, Suzanne — exactly for the reasons you describe. But I found Père Lachaise more rewarding than many, perhaps because it contains so many beloved and familiar names. Anyway … I greatly appreciate your kind words. Coming from you, it’s quite a compliment! Thank you.
I’ve spent many moments wandering around examining tombstones during my family tree research but some of these you’ve shown us here are really beautiful.
Most of my research has found farm labourers, so the graves have been poor and un marked, but one branch made their mark as policemen, reaching superintendent and detective superintendent levels in Newark and Sheffield so there was more money available. The headstone for my Great, great great grandma still stands in a cemetery in Sheffield. 😊 😊
How lucky you are to have such a tangible connection to your distant past, Sallyann! I don’t even know my great-great-great-grandparents’ names, let alone where they lie. Makes me wonder if perhaps I should pay less attention to these dead strangers in Paris and look into my own family. 🙂 But how wonderful to discover that at least one branch of YOUR family was devoted in its service to others. Thank you so much for stopping by!
The words “in service” made me smile Heidi, I’ve been digging deeper (in a manner of speaking) into my Uncles and Aunts of the 1800’s and there was a lot of service to be found. Service to the public as police officers yes, but also as parlour maids, bar maids and Landlords.
And you wouldn’t believe the scandal and gossip I’ve found from over a hundred years ago. 😊 😊 😊
Love your pun of “digging deeper” — ha ha! But you can’t just dangle it out there that i wouldn’t believe the scandal and gossip. Do I feel a gossip-and-scandal blog post coming on? 🙂
Yes of course, just for you, I’ll put one together soon. 😊 😊 😊
YAY! No pressure, of course … but I do love your blog. 🙂
“Yes, death. Death must be so beautiful. To lie in the soft brown earth, with the grasses waving above one’s head, and listen to silence. To have no yesterday, and no tomorrow. To forget time, to forget life, to be at peace. You can help me. You can open for me the portals of death’s house, for love is always with you, and love is stronger than death is.” – Oscar Wilde
Fascinating post H. Next time in Paris, I will be heading straight to Père Lachaise for a post of my own. Great shots btw.
Regards.
MB
Poor Mr. Wilde to have ended up in one of the noisiest cities on earth, with no grasses within miles. But as his tomb attests, love is indeed stronger than death. Wonderful quote, MB!
And next time you’re in Paris please DO head to this gorgeous place. I shall be very keen indeed to see it through your eyes and hear your impressions. Thank you as always for stopping by!
Great post from blogger friend Heide on the Père Lachaise graveyard in Paris, which is the resting place of Oscar Wilde, amongst many other notables.
Thank you so much for the reblog, MB! I’m honored.
My pleasure mam. It’s a great post.
If I was in Pere Lachaise there’d be a statue of me with crazy long hair that’d look more like a ratty Charles Spaniel, I’d be featured taking bread out of the toaster for my kids and a cup of coffee would be in the other hand. Maybe women (and some men) would rub my butt (it’s kind of big) for good luck. Nah! Just dump me in the Elwha and let me float into the Pacific (not my body, I mean just the ashes although with my luck I’d end up hull scum on a big freighter coming in from China and get headed right back to Seattle). Splendid essay, Heide. Fascinating little insights, surprises and superb images. How much of a cross-section of visits by you do these pictures come from?
If you were in Père Lachaise I would bring you flowers every day — and maybe the occasional cup of coffee. But I’m so much happier knowing you’re out there somewhere, alive and kicking! Because as you know, there is a terrible shortage in this world of beard hair on toast. 🙂 I’m totally with you though on not wanting some cold stone monument (even at the risk of returning to Seattle on the hull of a big freighter … ha ha!). In my case, I would like any usable parts to be distributed for reuse, and for my husband to then build a trebuchet and fling me over the fence into our former neighbors’ yard. Their trash was always blowing into our yard, so why not repay the favor? I say … why be boring?! All morbid joking aside, thank you so much for stopping by, and for your kind words. Though I’m realizing now that I’m a bit late in replying to your equally kind and funny email, to let you know this post is live, eh? But as I mentioned ages ago, if you do go back to Paris I hope you’ll visit Père Lachaise. Oh! And since you asked: This is a cross-section of eight visits, between January 2006 and April 2017. But I bet I could go at least eight more times and still not see it all …
Thank you again for making my day.
I love this post so much! It has been many years since I visited Père Lachaise, but you remind me why I fell in love with the place. You have shared so many wonderful stories, none of which I knew when I stumbled upon the memorials of those both famous and unknown. Now I think I must return…and I will reread your post before I go. Merci! x
I am so honored you enjoyed this! I learned many of these stories from a British fellow named Colin who has spent his retirement researching the cemetery — but even he says that after many years of daily strolls he’s only scratched the surface. And if you do decide to return please let me know, so I can send you a PDF of my annotated map! Thank you so much for stopping by …
Yes, please! I don’t know when I will get a chance to return but definitely will make a note of your offer. 😄
This brought back memories! An amazing place and what a fantastic blog post you’ve put together on it
It’s almost impossible to sum this place up in one post, isn’t it? But I’m glad this one at least brought back some happy memories for you. Thank you so much for stopping by!
Wow what great images, cemeteries can be hard to photograph. Thank you for giving me a smile and providing so much information, another place to add to the bucket list.
Thank you so much … your kind words mean the world to me, because as a photographer you do indeed know how hard it can be to capture the “spirit” of such a place. Thrilled also to know it’s now on your bucket list! I promise you won’t be disappointed.
So interesting and beautiful, i never knew
Glad you enjoyed it, Bella! Thank you so much for stopping by.
Wow – what beautiful pictures and what a history. And fear not – you’re not the only one. My husband and I love exploring old graveyards 🙂
Thank you so much for your kind comment, M.B. — I’m especially honored that a historian enjoyed this post! Just as I’m relieved to be in such good company for my love of exploring old cemeteries. 🙂 Thank you!
🙂 Any time!
Wow.. and just WoW! I would love to wander a few days through this cemetery. Love your pictures! Than you for the history lesson! Very Interesting!
I’m so pleased you enjoyed this post and do hope you’ll have the pleasure someday of seeing this place for yourself — though I should warn you in advance that it’s addictive, and that one visit is never enough. 🙂 Thank you for stopping by!
Wow that took my breath away! I still really love your photos! I am trying to post my pictures, but it may be a while because my site is under construction. Talk later Heidi!
Thank you, and best wishes as you build your site!
Ok, Will do mate!
I felt a strong sense of history looking at your photos. Beautiful! How I would love to wander this place and imagine what might be the story of the people buried here.
Thank you so much for joining me on this virtual walk, Tom. If you and Melanie ever decide to visit Paris I highly recommend a visit with a good guide. Though there are some pretty good cemeteries even in our beloved state, if ever you’re up for an unconventional sort of stroll! 🙂
Great photos and the place looks quite beautiful – for a cemetery 🙂 Interesting reading about some of the people buried there.
Thank you, Racheal! I could go on and on and on with the stories … but I’m pleased you liked the few I did share.
Thank you for these wonderful photos. You have made the idea of visiting here very intriguing to me, and I would never have considered it otherwise!
What a wonderful comment … thank you! Other friends have said the same of this post, so I’ve achieved my mission. 🙂
What a glorious place! I would love to wander among these gravestones. I first recognized the wonder of cemeteries when I started birding. It is a great place to see many birds. Thanks for sharing.
How funny that you mention birds, Patti … because I thought about showing photos of the birds I’d seen at Père Lachaise (mostly ravens, quite appropriately), but the post was getting so long as it was that they got the axe (if you’ll pardon the expression). You’re right though that these parklike settings become another habitat for our furry and feathered friends … and that is oddly comforting, too.
I hate to double-comment but in an incredible coincidence I discovered another blog posting yesterday that included this cemetery in a list of the 5 most beautiful cemeteries in the world. I had never heard of the place yesterday and have now read about it twice in 24 hours. Perhaps you can add these others to your eventual travel destinations. https://aleteia.org/2018/11/01/5-of-the-most-beautiful-awe-inspiring-cemeteries-in-the-world/
I *love* your double-comment, J.P.! Looks like I wasn’t the only one who was thinking about All Saints’ Day yesterday — but how great to have a few more to add to my “someday” travel plans. Thank you for passing along the link!
Thank you for sharing this! I think cemeteries are like museums in open areas and they put before our eyes how short, but intense at the same time, life can be. They are the perfect place for deep thoughts ^^
You are so right, dear Penelope, that cemeteries can be useful reminders to make the most of our lives while we’re still alive! As you say: the perfect place for deep thoughts. Thank you so much for stopping by!
Heide, what a beautiful photo essay. We spent a full day at Pere Lachasie on a cold November day back in 2006 and it was one of the highlights of our Paris trip. Your photos bring back memories of that day while filling in some interesting details for us. Thank you.
I’m so pleased to have brought back some lovely memories for you! Thank you for your visit, and especially for taking the time to leave your kind comment.