Paris’ most famous cemetery

01Nov18

Friends think I’m macabre (or maybe just weird) when I urge them to visit Père Lachaise cemetery in Paris. But this is no common graveyard: It’s a living museum, filled with the stories of more than one million souls.

Grounds Père Lachaise rotunda 1040686 to 1040688 BLOG

Grounds Père Lachaise 1370334 BLOG

Grounds Père Lachaise IMG_8325 2 BLOG

The luminaries’ names span the centuries — from the 12th-century lovers Héloïse and Abélard to the 20th-century Lizard King (Jim Morrison). Frédéric Chopin and Gertrude Stein are here. So are the writers Honoré de Balzac and Marcel Proust, the dancer Isadora Duncan … painter Eugène Delacroix … the list goes on and on.

Chopin tomb 1370377 BLOG

Chopin’s tomb is always adorned with flowers and little Polish flags.
Chopin tomb 1370389 BLOG

And it’s all set in 110 acres of contemplative, tree-lined cobblestone streets.

Cobblestones 1370916 CX BLOG

Grounds 1110184 BLOG

Grounds path Père Lachaise 1370772 BLOG

Grounds Père Lachaise 1040683 BLOG

Grounds Père Lachaise 1230282 BLOG

Grounds at sunset Père Lachaise 1230248 BLOG

Père Lachaise is so vast that if you wander along the walls — or pause atop the hills — you may even forget you’re in a cemetery.

Grounds Père Lachaise 1230163 BLOG

Grounds Père Lachaise 1370745 BLOG

Grounds Père Lachaise 1230168 BLOG

Grounds Père Lachaise 1230219 BLOG

How it all started

Père Lachaise was born out of necessity when Paris’ other cemeteries became insalubrious and overcrowded. Under Emperor Napoléon’s authority, a magistrate named Nicholas Frochot annexed a parcel owned by some retired Jesuit priests (whose order included Louis XIV’s confessor, Father François d’Aix de La Chaise, for whom the cemetery is named).

When Père Lachaise opened on May 21, 1804, its first burial was five-year-old Adélaïde Marie Antoinette Paillard de Villeneuve — the daughter of a bellhop in Faubourg St. Antoine. Sadly, her family didn’t buy a plot “in perpetuity” and all traces of her have disappeared.

Parisians mostly shunned the new cemetery, however, until Nicholas Frochot had a stroke of marketing genius: In 1817 he decided to reinter of the beloved 17th-century French authors Molière and Jean de La Fontaine — and soon Père Lachaise was the place to be dead in Paris.

Héloïse and Abélard were also reinterred as part of Frochot’s plan, though there is considerable doubt that the remains actually belong to the star-crossed lovers. But who cares? It’s a lovely monument, and it keeps their story alive.

Heloise and Abelard Père Lachaise 1370291 BLOG

Heloise and Abelard Père Lachaise 1370286 BLOG

Heloise and Abelard 1370996 CR BLOG

In fact, Père Lachaise contained mostly modest family plots and communal pits until the first sculptural tombstone was installed in 1809 — a mother’s tribute to her fallen son.

Antoine de Guillaume Lagrange DROPPED BLOG

After that, the race was on to keep up with the (dead) Joneses. That’s when Gothic family chapels of all sizes started popping up …

Grounds 1370975 BLOG

Ground Père Lachaise 1110226 BLOG

Grounds path Père Lachaise 1370321 BLOG

… and funerary statues became a thing.

Statues Père Lachaise 1110241 BLOG

The stories of one million lives

In addition to being beautiful, many of the sculptures at Père Lachaise are also meaningful. Some tell us who the person was in life, like this simple homage to a painter-poet.

Poète et Peintre Père achaise 1370293 BLOG

Other memorials are more ornate, like this sepulcher for Étienne-Gaspard Robert. Under the stage name Robertson he performed a “phantasmagoria” show with optical illusions so shocking that his audiences would faint. He was also a keen hot-air balloonist, although sadly there are no balloons among the bats.

Etienne Gaspard Robertson 1370268 BLOG

Robertson Père Lachaise 1370273 BLOG

Then there’s the Belgian writer Georges Rodenbach, whose flair for drama and romance extend into the afterlife as he climbs out of his tomb, clutching a rose.

Georges Rodenbach Père Lachaise 1000196 BLOG

Victor Noir’s tomb is known for romance and drama of an entirely different kind. Born Yvan Salmon, Noir adopted his pen name when he went to work for La Marseillaise newspaper in Paris. In January 1870 he was sent to arrange the details of a duel, but instead got into a scuffle with Prince Pierre Bonaparte and was shot dead on the spot.

Victor Noir Père Lachaise 1000228 BLOG

Sculptor Jules Dalou sketched the scene and — *ahem* — “erected” a life-sized statue of the fallen 22-year-old. Legend says that rubbing the statue’s manhood will bring fertility, enhance your sex life, or fetch a husband within the year. So many women have molested the poor statue that it may soon need repair.

Victor Noir Père Lachaise 1040828 BLOG

Of course, stories like these aren’t always so evident: Only recently did I learn that Oscar Wilde isn’t alone in his tomb, for instance. Next to him — in an urn — are the ashes of his friend Robert Baldwin Ross, who commissioned the monument but is not mentioned on the statue.

I also read somewhere that the groundskeeper of Père Lachaise found the enormous “member” on the statue so scandalous that he chiseled it off and used it as a paperweight. I wonder if it has turned up on eBay yet — and if so, what keywords one might use.

Oscar Wilde Père Lachaise 1040758 BLOG

More recently, thousands of women (and presumably some lipstick-toting men) have paused here to kiss Wilde’s tomb. The practice was halted a couple of years ago with the installation of plexiglass barriers, but now visitors are smooching the plastic. Things like this must drive the city officials mad.

Oscar Wilde Père Lachaise 1040759 BLOG

Hidden among the more obvious tributes are many smaller, symbolic gestures — like the simple Star of David that adorns Marcel Marceau’s grave. Before he was world-famous as a mime, he joined the French Resistance against the Nazis and with his brother Alain saved dozens of Jewish children.

Marcel Marceau Père Lachaise 1000185 BLOG

Another tomb that contains hidden symbolism is that of Théodore Géricault, the Romantic painter whose huge Raft of the Medusa is among the most-visited paintings in the Louvre.

Géricault tomb full 1370452 BLOG

But why is he shown bald and reclining? As a wealthy young man, he had two loves: painting and horses. Because these passions were sometimes at odds, though, he would have a servant shave his head so he’d resemble a convict (and be too ashamed to go out, so he would therefore stay in and paint).

Géricault 1110182 BLOG

Sadly, a series of serious equestrian accidents left him disabled and eventually claimed his life. Perhaps that’s why he is shown unable to stand, reclining with his palette for all eternity.

The sheer number of stories like these is so overwhelming that you’re bound to miss a few of them on the first (or ninth) visit. This memorial had always caught my eye, for example —

Jean-Joseph Carriès 1370466 BLOG

— but not until yesterday did I learn that it’s dedicated to Jean-Joseph Carriès … a fine sculptor and miniaturist himself. He was only 39 when he died of pleurisy.

Jean-Joseph Carriès. by Nadar

Although a few of the tombs have been classified as historical monuments, most are private property — which is why they’re in various degrees of (dis)repair.

Tree embrace Père Lachaise 1370437 BLOG

Graves at sunset 1230226 BLOG

Tomb in bad shape 1370308 BLOG

Tomb in bad shape 1370330 BLOG

Tomb interior 1370665 BLOG

Tomb Père Lachaise 1230198 BLOG

Tomb run down Père Lachaise 1110260 BLOG

Tomb with tree 1110165 BLOG

Tombstone Père Lachaise 1040700 BLOG

Still, enough vestiges remain of even ordinary lives to provide a tangible and compelling connection to the past.

Tomb in Père Lachaise IMG_8324 BLOG

Grave Père Lachaise 1370589 BLOG

1850 Père Lachaise IMG_8292 BLOG

Graffiti Père Lachaise 1370724 BLOG

Grave Père Lachaise 1370593 BLOG

Stained glass 1380030 BLOG

Tomb Père Lachaise 1230293 BLOG

And this is why I come here: To be reminded that no matter how small — or how large — our lives may be, each of us has a story. To be reminded that our actions will influence how we’ll be remembered … and that the most permanent and worthwhile of all achievements is to love and to be loved.

Tomb a leur mere 1110167 BLOG

Are you dying to see Père Lachaise for yourself? You’ll find directions at the bottom of this post.

But if you desire a more permanent stay, you may be disappointed to learn that Père Lachaise has officially been full for 60 years. There are still a handful of burials every month, however.

Flowers Père Lachaise 1370862 BLOG

Flowers Père Lachaise 1370863 BLOG

If you can cough up the €16,000 for a plot and meet the criteria — belonging to a family that owns a tomb “in perpetuity,” keeling over in Paris, or having an address in Paris when you cast off your mortal coil — you, too, could be buried among the luminaries at Père Lachaise.

Cross on tomb 1370679 BLOG

Père Lachaise at sunset 1230245 BLOG

IF YOU GO

Admission to Père Lachaise is free.

Hours are seasonal: From November to mid-March it’s open weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturdays from 8:30 to 5:30, and from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sundays and holidays. From mid-March to October it’s generally open weekdays from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., Saturdays from 8:30 to 6:00, and Sundays and holidays from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. NOTE: To enjoy a leisurely visit, please give yourself at least two hours before closing time.

Maps of Père Lachaise are for sale at many of the florists surrounding the cemetery, or you can download one for free from the city’s website. This same free map is also available at the office (“Conservation”) near the Porte Principale on Boulevard de Ménilmontant. Para personas de habla Hispana, este mapa también se ofrece en Español.

Getting there is easy via public transportation. Located in the 20th arrondissement, Père Lachaise has two entrances. The main entrance is on the Boulevard Ménilmontant, with nearby Métro stops at Père Lachaise (lines 2 and 3) and Philippe Auguste (line 2). You can also take bus routes 61 or 69 to the main gate.

The second entrance is on the rue des Rondeaux, served by the Gambetta Métro station (line 3) or several bus routes (26, 60, 61, 64, 69, 102).

Still want more? Here’s a feast of Paris cemetery trivia, and Paris’s official web-guide to its municipal cemeteries.


